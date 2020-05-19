FG Receives Ventilators from NNPC to Fight Pandemic

Peter Uzoho

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, yesterday applauded the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its unwavering support and several medical interventions, geared towards providing a lasting solution to the novel COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, saying the gesture showed the corporation as the hallmark of a national oil company.

Mustapha gave the commendation while receiving 20 ventilators donated by Ocea S.A, a France-based company through the NNPC, to bolster the fight against COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mystrose Defence Systems Limited presented the donation to the NNPC on behalf of Ocea S.A. to bolster the fight against COVID-19 in Abuja.

A statement by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted Mustapha as saying that the NNPC and its partners, almost on a weekly basis, have either donated medical consumables or commissioned medical infrastructure all in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is a hallmark of a national institution which, at this very challenging time of COVID-19, is filling the gap in the provision of the kind of things that the nation requires; the facilities that we need to put in place,” Mustapha stated.

He assured that the 20 ventilators would be put to good use for the benefit of Nigerians, maintaining that COVID-19 was a big challenge which required everyone’s support to the federal government to fight and defeat the pandemic.

He stated that post COVID-19, the nation’s health institutions would receive the type of rebirth that the federal government desires, stressing that with the medical facilities on ground, the nation would have the capacity to combat any epidemic or pandemic thereafter.

According to the statement, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, earlier said the corporation was pleased to handover the 20 ventilators donated by Ocea S.A through Mystrose Defence Systems Limited to the federal government.

On his part, the Medical Director of the NNPC Medical Services Limited, Dr. Mohammed Zango, was also quoted as stating that the donations from the French company, Ocea S.A was a right step in the right direction, adding that the corporation, as a responsible organisation and a strategic partner in the maritime security space, waa hereby transmitting the ventilators to the PTF in support of the federal government’s effort to combat COVID-19.

Zango explained that the company identified the NNPC as a reputable national oil company through which the ventilators could be safely delivered to the PTF on COVID-19.

Similarly, Kunle Aluko, who made the donations on behalf of Mystrose Defence Systems Limited praised the PTF for its unwavering efforts to combat the pandemic, assuring the readiness of his company to stand by the federal government all through these difficult times.