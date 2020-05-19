Covid-19: Nasarawa Lifts Ban on Worship Centres for Two Weeks

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Government Tuesday lifted the ban it placed on worship centres in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

This was even as the state equally lifted the ban on operations of tricycles in the state but with a condition that each tricycle operator must not take more than two passengers.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah, announced the lifting of the bans on worship centres and tricycle operations in the state at a press briefing at the Government House, Lafia.

However, Shammah added that the lift on both bans would last for two weeks, thereafter it would either be sustained or reversed based on the compliance of worshipers to the rules of safety.

He said: “Clergies in the state are therefore directed to ensure the compulsory use of masks by members. They should as well provide hand sanitizers for their congregation.”

Shammah said the state government was going to support communities in the state with masks and hand sanitizers.