Covid-19: Ekiti Threatens to Shut Major Markets Indefinitely

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Government Monday threatened to shut major markets in Ado Ekiti metropolis indefinitely, if the traders failed to adhere strictly to the compulsory use of masks and sanitizers.

The government said the state government decided to reopen the Oja Oba, Shasha and Bisi Markets, all in Ado Ekiti metropolis, following rules handed down by government that traders must take precautions regarding personal hygiene to contain Covid-19 spread, adding that there is no compromise on the order.

The Coordinator of the Covid-19 Taskforce and Director General, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday while giving update on the pandemic.

Aluko, who declared last weekend that the state government had received N631 million for support against Convid-19, said names of individuals and corporate donors have been published in line with the transparency and accountability agenda of the government.

“We have our rules and guidelines, which border on compulsory use of face masks, sanitizers and hand washing mechanism in our markets.

“But the government will not hesitate to close down these markets indefinitely with the reports that people are not complying with this directive,” he said.

Aluko added that another round of palliatives would commence next week for poor and vulnerable citizens to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, declared that 177 tests have been conducted on suspected cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The commissioner noted that the state is sitting up its molecular laboratory preparatory for the random testing of residents.

She added that the random testing would help in eliminating any form of community transmission of the disease, urging residents to make themselves available for the test for them to know their status.

According to her, “So far, we have conducted Covid-19 test for 177 suspected persons with 19 confirmed cases and now five active cases. We informed you about our molecular laboratory last week and I can confirm to you now that the laboratory is currently being set up now and the test will commence any moment from now.

“We want to rule any form of community transmission of Covid-19 and further spread and we believe that with the random test we are starting now, it will help us to contain the deadly disease. I want to urge our people to make themselves available for the test.”