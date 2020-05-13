We Have Lost over N5bn to Pandemic, Says Miyetti-Allah

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN) yesterday revealed that its members across the country have lost over N5billion to the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently ravaging the world.

A former chairman of the association, Alhaji Yakubu Bello, made the claim yesterday while reacting to the allegation that the Fulani community in Oyo State was shielding their kinsmen who sneaked into the state from the North against the inter-state border restriction made by the federal government.

Bello said contrary to the allegation, his members were law-abiding and peaceful.

He stated that although the current realities were challenging as Miyetti Allah had not had it so bad in the past, efforts were made to ensure that the restriction orders were adhered to.

He said Fulani cow traders and herdsmen across the country had been warned to stay off Oyo State until the restriction order on interstate movement was vacated.

According to Bello, the Miyetti Allah in Oyo State had cautioned its members from the North on the need to obey the restriction order.

“We have heard of cases of people that were arrested for defying inter-state lockdown order, whether they were coming from the North or anywhere from Nigeria, but I can tell you that nothing of such has happened from here.

“The moment the government announced the lockdown order, we have sent a strong warning to our people in all the states of the nation not to come to Oyo State for business or visit till this trying period is over.

“It is really a difficult period for our people as they have never experienced such restriction before. I can tell you that we have lost over N5 billion to the rampaging Coronavirus disease.

“This place used to be a beehive of commercial activities; people will come from all over the country to buy and sell. People sell not just cows and other livestock, but personal items and household materials here. It is now like a ghost town.”