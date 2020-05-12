South-west PDP Urges FG to Look Beyond Orthodox Medicine

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the federal government to look inwards and extend its search for a panacea to the COVID-19 pandemic beyond the orthodox medical circles.

The party’s South-west Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, made the appeal yesterday in a chat with THISDAY in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, “This is the first time we are faced with this kind of pandemic, and we all must rise up to it by ensuring that we overcome the coronavirus challenge.

“My only advice to the federal government is to look more inwards in the search for a cure to the disease.

“We should adopt the Madagascar example, as solution to the disease may not come through orthodox medicine; it may be eventually achieved through the traditional medical means.”

He also observed that the government should be wary of those he described as pharmaceutical giants, “who see COVID-19 as big business, and will only be interested in adopting managerial vaccines rather than look for a total cure.”

Fadaka, who regretted how the pandemic had slowed down the activities of both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the political parties in the preparation for the Ondo State governorship election in October, expressed the hope that the time lag would be managed by all stakeholders in a matter of weeks.

“We believe that the pandemic will recede in a matter of weeks and that INEC has put its machinery in motion for a successful conduct of the Ondo State election because the people of the state cannot wait to change the current system and elect a new leader that will transform their lives,” he disclosed.