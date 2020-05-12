Covid-19: Five more Patients Discharged in Ondo

By James Sowole

The Ondo State Government Tuesday disclosed that another five patients of the dreaded coronavirus disease have been treated and discharged from the state Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Akure.

The treatment and discharge of the patients were disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.

Ojogo said the action brings to 11 the total number of such treated cases at the state IDH.

The commissioner said with the discharge of the five, only four active cases are currently being monitored in accordance with prescribed globally-accepted protocols at the IDH.

Of the number of patients admitted at the state IDH, it has recorded only one death, who before testing positive of Covid-19, was a renal ailment patient.