Civil Service Union Kicks against Oronsaye Report, Lay-off

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has warned the federal government against the implementation of the Oronsaye Committee Report, which proposed the merger and scrapping of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the union said in a statement issued in Abuja that it condemned the proposed implementation of the report at a time the country was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that the report would lead to the lay-off of thousands of workers in the public sector.

The NAC in the statement signed by its General Secretary, Mr. Yahaya Ndako, said: “The National Administrative Council condemned in its entirety the proposed implementation of the report at this critical time, which is driven towards victimising and laying off thousands of working people in the public sector into the pool of industry of unemployment.

“The timing of this process by the government without due consideration of the outbreak of COVID-19 will be adding to the prevailing hardship and, amounting to the Federal Government birthing another new virus that spells doom for our nation.

“We regret greatly to inform concerned parties and the government that the said report is obsolete and need a holistic review with the involvement of relevant stakeholders, including the labour movement practitioners, civil societies, upper and lower legislative chambers and the Federal Ministry of Labour.

The union appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari to “kindly have a rethink on the implementation of this satanic Oronsaye Committee Report for the purpose of sustaining the existing industrial relation peace enjoyed between the labour movement and the office of the President.”