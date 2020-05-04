Wapic Insurance Offers Health Workers 15% Premium Rebates

By Hamid Ayodeji

Following its recent announcement giving premium refunds to customers with active motor vehicle policies during the lockdown period, Wapic Insurance, one of Nigeria’s leading underwriters, has gone further to offer health workers across Nigeria a 15 per cent discount on new policies taken up in 2020.

The initiative is to help cushion financial hardship associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the insurer explained that the rebate to health workers cover personal accident, householder insurance and motor insurance and it would be for the tenor of the policies.

In line with regulation discounts do not apply on renewal, it stressed.

According to the Managing Director, Mrs Adeyinka Adekoya, “This corporate gesture is in appreciation of the noble effort of our health workers, who are in the frontline of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Recently, the insurer announced a pioneering initiative costing millions of naira in premium revenue that would give refunds to its motor insurance policy holders. The offer from Wapic Insurance ensures that customers with active policies are automatically credited with refunds based on the lockdown period.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Nigeria, Wapic Insurance has been at the forefront of Insurance sector contributions towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The company has contributed N40 million to the federal government’s Covid-19 response effort, Wapic is also one of the insurance companies underwriting free health cover for Nigeria’s 5000 health workers.

Most importantly the company is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable business practices by fighting the pandemic through its core underwriting products and services

Wapic Insurance is committed to rolling out more socially responsible and development focused initiatives using its capital, products and services during these challenging times.