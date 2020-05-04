Total Health Trust Provides Covid-19 Relief Materials

The Total Health Trust Limited (THT), a member of the Liberty Group, has collaborated with healthcare providers in the country to ensure that the country wins the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, to this end, the THT has created a COVID-19 relief initiative for its network of healthcare providers to ensure that Nigerians continue to have access to the healthcare they need during this challenging time.

Through this initiative, the THT said it would be supporting healthcare providers to mitigate the impact of the epidemic by covering the cost of protective disposable equipment, such as masks and gloves, for consultations, as well as technical support for exposure to COVID-19 related cases.

In a statement by the health maintenance organisation, its CEO, Kieran Godden, applauded the intensive efforts of healthcare professionals in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“We at Total Health Trust, and indeed the whole country, remain very thankful to our health professionals, the NCDC and the State Ministries of Health for the immense and co-ordinated role they continue to play in ensuring that the country records ongoing success in the fight against this pandemic” he added.

“At Total Health Trust, we are concerned about the well-being of healthcare providers and the risks they face to ensure a healthier Nigeria. We understand their concerns in managing their own exposure to suspected Covid-19 cases, while providing medical care to citizens. As such, we are focusing our efforts on providing the necessary protection in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Furthermore, our commitment to delivering the highest level of support to our network of healthcare providers continues, especially at a time when their operations and needs are quickly changing “As a responsible corporate organisation, with a purpose to make Nigeria healthier, we are contributing to the fight against the virus by empowering our healthcare centres across Nigeria to continue delivering essential health and wellbeing services. We urge other corporate organisations and sector leaders to play their part as we overcome this disease together as a nation,” Godden said.