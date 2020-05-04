Kwara Intercepts 50 Zamfara Youths

The Kwara State Police Command said it had intercepted a truck loaded with agricultural produce and some women, men and children from Zamfara State.

The command said based on intelligent report, its men accosted the truck at Oke-Oyi in the Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state while trying to make inroad into Ilorin, the state capital.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the truck conveying some bags of fruits had 50 men, women and children hidden under the fruits.

Okasanmi said the driver confessed that he was conveying the passengers from Shinkafi in Zamfara State to Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

The statement read, “the Commisioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed that they be escorted back to the Kwara State border with Niger State from where they claimed they came into Kwara.”