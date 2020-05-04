Kano Loses another Professor, Others to Apparent COVID-19

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Barely 12 hours after the Emir of Rano in Kano State, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila, died, the state yesterday lost Professor Isa Hashim, the traditional title holder of Jarman of Kano and two other prominent citizens.

Hashim was one of the closest title holders to the Kano Emirate, which he represented in most of the government – community engagements, especially on health issues.

The late 86-year-old Jarman Kano died at his home, after a brief illness thought to be complications from COVID-19.

At this day, the policy is to treat all unexplained deaths in Kano as COVID-19 related until proven otherwise, given the widespread positive cases of coronavirus in Kano State.

He was a retired professor of political science, administrator and author.

Also, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ubale Jakada Kiru, died yesterday.

A former Commissioner for Education under the administration of Senator Kabiru Gaya, Malam Haruna Shanono, has also reportedly died.

Haruna was the former Chairman of Shanono Local Government Area and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Emir of Rano, Abubakar Ila II, died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

The late emir has been buried at the emirate.

He is survived by two wives and 17 children. The deceased was earlier rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) last Friday. He was said to have been referred to Nasarawa Specialist Hospital owing to the absence of oxygen at the hospital.

The late monarch was said to have been critically ill as of the time he was brought to the hospital.

Reacting to speculations that the monarch may have contracted COVID-19, the Emirate Council, on its official twitter handle, had earlier dismissed the claim, saying the illness was not related to COVID-19.

The tweet reads: “We are informing the public that there is a report going round on social media on the sickness of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Rano.

“No doubt that His Royal Highness is sick, but glory be to Allah. At the moment he is recuperating and the sickness is not related to COVID-19 as reported in some quarters.”