Victims of Farmers, Herders Clash Get Palliatives

The federal government has through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) commenced distribution of additional palliatives to victims of gun attacks as well as herders/farmers’ crisis in Benue State.

Head, NEMA delegation, Mr. Suliman Mohammed stated this on Saturday in Makurdi, during the flag off, saying victims from seven local governments would benefit from the palliatives.

Mohammed, who is also the Chief Planning Officer, NEMA headquarters, explained that the palliatives were part of FG’s support to the victims of the crisis as well as cushion the effect of COVID-19 on them.

He explained that Benue State witnessed series of gunmen and herders’ attacks between 2017 and 2019, prompting the FG to approve series of palliatives for the victims.

He named the benefiting local governments to include Makurdi, Logo, Gwer West, Guma, Agatu, Kwande and Okpokwu respectively.

Earlier, House of Representatives members for Makurdi/Guma Mr. Benjamin Mzoudo and his counterpart from Logo, Ukum and Katsina-ala, Comrade Richard Gbande commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the palliatives the victims.