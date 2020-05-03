Police Intercept Sokoto Travellers at Osun-Ibadan Boundary

Men of the Nigeria Police have apprehended 11 travellers from Sokoto State, who defied the inter-state lockdown order of the Oyo State Government, in their bid to sneak into Akure, Ondo State.

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, has, however declared that the travellers would not be released to the Sokoto State Government until they undergo Covid-19 tests, adding that the tests had begun already.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Sina Olukolu, who briefed Governor Makinde on his arrival at the Gbagi Police Station, where the culprits were detained overnight, said the travellers were apprehended at the Asejire Dam axis of the Ibadan-Osun boundary, adding that they claimed that they were travelling from Sokoto enroute to Akure, Ondo State.

While noting that the travellers would remain isolated until the results of their Covid-19 tests were received from the state, Makinde said: “We are not able to explain how they got here in the first place, because there is inter-state lockdown throughout the country. They claimed they came from Sokoto and they must have passed through so many states.”

The governor also explained that he has given directives to the effect that the travellers would be kept isolated in Ibadan until the results of their Covid-19 tests are received.

He said he was in touch with the Sokoto State governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, and that the travellers would be sent back to Sokoto State, adding that the state would intensify ongoing strategies for inter-state lockdown.

“I am also in discussion with the governor of Sokoto State. We are more than likely going to return them to Sokoto,” he added.

Driver of the bus, who identified himself as Muhammad Idris, said they passed through old roads and bushes from Sokoto to Niger and Kwara and then got into Ogbomoso, from where they entered Ibadan.

He added that they were going to Akure “to reconcile with their family members.”