Game Changer…As Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama Set to Make Loud Impact

Edo State has in recent times enjoyed the attentive eyes and ears of the media and her numberless minions. Those eyes have grown extra-large and the ears a little perkier with Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama’s declaration of his intention to run for the Edo State gubernatorial seat, under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

With the pandemic sweeping across the country, numerous folks have embraced the changes it has wrought and taken to maximising their lot to the expense of their fellows. It was Honourable Ogbeide-Ihama that spoke out against this inconsiderate merchandise in Edo State, and relieved the burden on his people. That was a taste of the cream to come, and the people had best pay attention.

Honourable Ogbeide-Ihama’s profile justifies his aspiration. With a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Benin and an MBA in Oil and Gas Management from the Robert Gordon University Aberdeen, Scotland, Ogbeide-Ihama wears enough academia to stand shoulders-tall with other candidates. He surpasses most, however, with notable corporative stamps notarized to his name.

Ogbeide-Ihama has worked in various capacities in the corporate suite. As a drilling engineer, he worked with Exxon Mobil and earned enough repute and experience to advance his own links in the chain of enterprise that is the oil and gas sector. In public service, Ogbeide-Ihama has also been a diligent presence, especially when he served the Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives as Chairman, House Committee on Culture and Tourism. At the moment, Honourable Ogbeide-Ihama also serves in several committees, including Environment and Habitat; Ports, Harbour and Waterways; Power; Basic Education; Housing; Capital Market; and Public Petition.

Since he started serving as a House of Reps member in 2015, Ogbeide-Ihama’s approach to handling issues has emerged as a blend of personal and corporate experiences, and the wisdom and reputable philosophies of Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, Samuel Ogbemudia, Ambrose Alli, Adekunle Ajasin, Lateef Jakande, Sam Mbakwe and Lee Kuan Yew. The truth of this is seen in his Oredo Constituency: in the roads constructed, the schools built, the health facilities provided, the pipe-borne water and countless other infrastructures.

In wishing to serve the state as Executive Governor, Ogbeide-Ihama intends to shake the foundations of the state, giving flesh to the dreams of the people in a fashion both effective and enduring.