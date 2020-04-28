Visa Extends Relationship with Athletes till 2021

Visa is supportive of the IOC and Prime Minister Abe’s decision to postpone the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to 2021.

Visa is also committed to supporting and celebrating our diverse and global roster of 90+ Team Visa athletes.

“We are proud of the programme and the Olympic and Paralympic hopeful that make up our roster.

“We have offered our Team Visa athletes the opportunity to extend their relationship with Visa to support them along their new road to Tokyo next year,” observed the statement from Visa, a partner of the Olympic movement yesterday.