NLNG Commits N1bn to COVID-19 Fight in Rivers

Peter Uzoho

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited said it has committed N1 billion in various interventions in Rivers State in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, particularly in its operational base, Bonny Island currently with no confirmed case of infection).

The NLNG added that on the national level, it also contributed to the over US$30 million financial support given to the federal government through the Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fight the virus.

The company restated its support for the fight against the pandemic and urged resilience and adherence to social distancing rules and other precautionary measures advised by the health authorities, in order to control the spread of the disease in the country.

NLNG in a statement signed by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, pointed out that it takes the health and safety of its stakeholders very seriously, adding that the measures it proactively put in place to prevent the spread of the disease was in line with its obligation to staff and social responsibility to stakeholders, host communities and Nigeria as a whole.

The company revealed that it has committed to the refurbishment of a building and setting-up of a 10-bed Isolation/Holding Centre at the Bonny Zonal Hospital.

The NLNG alsi disclosed that it has in addition donated equipment and Personal Protective Equipment which include five suction machines, three single air conditioners for consulting rooms, five split air conditioners for wards and 10 patient monitors.

Other items it donated for use on Bonny Island included one oxygen bank consisting of five bull nose cylinders, 10 drip stands, 10,000 one-fit N95 health care particulate respirator and surgical masks, 250,000 surgical masks, 50,000 nitrile gloves, 12,500 hooded coveralls with boots, 70 respirators, and wall mounted hand sanitizers.

The company maintained that it is also partnering with a committee set up by the Bonny Local Government Council to develop and implement a strategic plan to protect all those who live on, or visit the Island.

NLNG also said it is donating equipment and materials to upgrade specific facilities at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

The company also donated items to the government which includes two transport vehicles for contact tracing, five ventilators, 30 patient monitors as well as over 100,000 surgical masks.

Other items donated by the company include 30,000 nitrile gloves, 5,000 hooded coveralls, 8,000 respirators, 200 goggles and 200 face masks.

It said it would continue to support the government through its membership of an advisory team constituted by the state ministry of health to guard against the spread of the disease.

The company stated that to help palliate hardship resulting from the stay-at-home order in Rivers State, it has donated food items to its host communities, stressing that its contribution to the fight against the pandemic was in line with its vision of, “helping to build a better Nigeria.”