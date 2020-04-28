Nasarawa Records First Case of Covid-19

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abbdullahi Sule, on Tuesday announced that the state has recorded its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

The governor broke the news during the state security meeting held at the Government House, Lafia.

The governor disclosed the identity of the person that has tested positive to the virus as a lady from Garaku, the headquarters of Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

According to Sule, “The lady, who is a trader, returned from Kano and developed some signs and was taken into isolation before she was tested positive.

“She is currently quarantined at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia where we have good facility for such victims and she will be taken good care of.”

Detail later…