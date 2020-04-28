Mysterious Deaths in Kano Worry House PDP Caucus

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has expressed concern over the health crisis and mysterious deaths in Kano State.

The Leader of the Caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, in a statement issued on Tuesday lamented that the development was more worrisome coming in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world with Nigeria not left out.

He said that no concrete and genuine effort had been made to intervene, manage or bring the situation under control with the Presidency remaining mute as usual.

Chinda said while the cause of these deaths remained unknown or were yet to be ascertained, it was apparent that so far, the efforts of the Kano State government and more particularly that of the federal government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 seemed to have been largely lame, clueless and indeed devoid of any practical solutions.

He stated: “As a caucus, we join several well meaning Nigerians to express our concerns over the health crisis in Kano State. The very recent reports of unprecedented death of scores of people within few days in Kano State should concern every responsible public officer”

“We are indeed deeply concerned and worried about this lacklustre stance of the federal government in solving and dealing with an important health issue such as this. Partisanship is off limit when it comes to matters affecting the lives of our citizens. This statement is therefore beyond politics.”

“The spectacular failings on the part of managers of this pandemic, diminishes us all as Nigerians regardless of our callings in life. We must but speak out, like others who have mustered the courage to speak out. Silence in the face of mass deaths of our citizens is nothing but a heinous crime.”

The PDP caucus said it cannot continue to condone the treatment of lives of Nigerians by an elected government as if it is relievable or a refillable material, that can be exhausted without worries.

Chinda said it was important to state that governance at all levels is a serious business, and meant for serious minded persons, adding that the rights of Nigerians to the security of their lives and property is inalienable and indeed the object, for the protection of which government was instituted.

The caucus therefore demanded an urgent and thorough investigation and affirmative steps by the federal government into the circumstances surrounding the disturbing mass deaths in Kano State, with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.