HiFL Organisers to Announce New Dates for Tournament

Organisers of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), PACE Limited have said that a new date is to be announced for the tournament as soon as the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic is put under control.

The league had earlier announced the suspension of the start of the season by one month and that fixtures will not return until the ban on academic/footballing activities elapses.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the HiFL, Olamide Adeyemo,

the kickoff date will remain under constant review and will be announced as soon as it is conclusive.

“We will continue to monitor developments and work with relevant stakeholders through this very challenging time.

After a thorough and rigorous exercise carried out by the accreditation team, a final list of 29 universities including those from federal, state and private institutions from an initial 54 schools were confirmed to participate in the 2020 season.

“We remain grateful to all interested universities and their handlers for their laudable co-operation.

“The full list will be shared across our official digital channels immediately. “Please be on the lookout for the groupings and other proceedings, pending the lifting of the bans,” observed the organisers.

They however pleaded with affected institutions and players to follow the guidance of all relevant health authorities.

“The safety of all of us depends on each of us. We hope you are keeping well and safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone, especially with those who have lost loved ones.

“To all decision makers, health professionals and key workers on the frontline, you are heroes. The entire HiFL family stands with you and salutes you all,” concludes the statement from the HiFL team.