Lockdown: LYAYA to Hold Lagos Shift 9th Edition Via Online

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Young Adults and Youth Affairs (LYAYA) has announced the season 9 of its annual event, Lagos Shift, with a themed, “Rise 2 Shine”, which will hold online on Sunday 3rd May 2020 from 1.00 pm.

The annual event, according to the organizers would be held online and streamed live on all @LagosShift social media platforms, with participation open for to all Nigerian youth.

This online event will provide insights into how youths, in particular, can remain optimistic and in fact rise above the debilitating impact of COVID-19 and still shine in this era of global uncertainty.

The Lagos SHỊFT is an initiative aimed at youths’ motivation, talent discovery, and nurturing with the expectation that talented youth would have a better future via the use of their natural talents.

Lagos SHỊFT 2020 would also give an opportunity to young Nigerians who have viable business ideas that can solve a social problem to pitch such ideas, outstanding concepts will be selected by certified judges and a winner selected.

Entries for this Business Innovation Challenge today Monday, 27th April, 2020 and closes on Sunday, 10th May, 2020; entries will be in form of 60 seconds video and are to be submitted online via @LagosShift on Instagram.

The organizers also revealed that the guest speaker, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, an Africa Focused Integrated Payment Processing Company, would be leading the presentation and lecture as the guest speaker.

He will share practical tips on rising above the storms and aftermath of COVID-19 in career, businesses, finances, and other spheres of life.

Speaking about Lagos Shift 9.0, Mitchell said, “this lecture will be a chance for people to learn digitally, broaden their intellectual insight and network, also get entertained, be empowered, and showcase their talents amidst the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This is the era of globalization, and people need to be authorities in their fields digitally.”

Participants will be able to ask questions live and get responses easily through any of the online channels. Since inception in the year 2012, SHỊFT has grown and is now also staged in South Africa, Dubai, Istanbul, and Kenya.

SHỊFT is taking Nigeria by storm as the event now holds in Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta, Enugu, Asaba, Warri, Bayelsa, and Taraba; drawing millions of youths each year.

It has conducted 8 editions, with the 9th edition as the first exclusively online version which is set to host more than 10,000 participants.