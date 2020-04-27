LG Councillor Killed as Gunmen Kidnap Commissioner in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje

A councillor at Ilejemeje Local Government area of Ekiti State was reportedly killed yesterday as unknown gunmen allegedly attacked and abducted the Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Mr. Folorunso Olabode.

Olabode and two others in his vehicle were said to have been attacked along Isan-Iludun road around 7.30p.m. , leading to the death of the councilor.

The commissioner was said to be traveling to his hometown of Iye Ekiti, when the evil men fired a gunshot at their vehicle.

Isan Ekiti, is the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command , Amba Asuquo, confirmed that a team has already been dispatched, and is on the trail of the abductors, with a view to securing the release of the victims.

Amba said the commissioner and one other occupant had been kidnapped by the evil men.

“The three persons were in the commissioner’s car when they were attacked. One person died on the spot and the other two were kidnapped.

“We had visited the scene to get on-the-spot information that can help us and our men are already on ground combing the expansive forest to fish out the evil men and also recover the abductees”.

The state government also confirmed the abduction of the commissioner by suspected bandits .

A statement by the Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua said, “from initial reports, the kidnappers shot one person in his entourage, the driver of the vehicle, a serving Councillor, in the ensuing fracas.

“Governor Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the state to ensure their prompt and safe release, while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing to maintain the peace and security of the state”.