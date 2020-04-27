Buhari: FG won’t Tolerate Human Rights Abuses by Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the federal government will not tolerate any form of human rights abuses by the security agencies in the country.

In a nationwide broadcast by the president Monday evening, he said: “While we feel deeply concerned about isolated security incidents, I want to assure all Nigerians that your safety and security remain our primary concern especially in these difficult and uncertain times.

“As we focus on protecting lives and properties, we will not tolerate any human rights abuse by our security agencies. The few reported incidences are regrettable, and I want to assure you that the culprits will be brought to justice.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue to cooperate and show understanding whenever they encounter security agents. Furthermore, for their protection, I have instructed that the personnel of all the security agencies be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment against infection.”

