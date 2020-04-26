Suspected Killer of Fasoranti’s Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

One of the suspected killers of Funke Olakunrin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ondo State Government has said.

Late Olakunrin is the daughter of the leader of the Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Announcing this in a tweet Sunday, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said the suspect, along with two other residents of the state tested positive for the disease Sunday.

Akeredolu said, “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo State. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

“The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) facility, where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of Police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” he said.