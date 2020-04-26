A’ Court Ag President Dongban-Mensem Tops NJC’s List of 70 Judicial Officers for Appointment

By Alex Enumah

The Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, led the list of the 70 judicial officers recommended for appointment into various cadres and jurisdictions of courts in the country last week by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The NJC, at its 91st meeting held online after a careful consideration of the list of candidates for appointment, recommended the successful candidates to President Muhammadu Buhari and their respective state governors for appointment.

The meeting, according to a statement by the NJC’s Spokesman, Mr Soji Oye, held between April 22 and 23, was presided over by the NJC’s Chairman and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice I. T. Muhammad, at its 91st meeting held online, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of seventy (70) successful candidates to their respective state governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.

“They are as follows: Appointment of President, Court of Appeal, Justice M. B. Dongban,” the statement read in part.

Justice Dongban-Mensem has been on acting capacity since March 6, following the retirement of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, after attaining the compulsory retirement age of 70 years.

Apart from the appointment of Justice Dongban-Mensem, the NJC also recommended the appointments of three other Heads of Court, 64 judges for states and FCT High Courts and two Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective state House of Assembly,” the statement added.