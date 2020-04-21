Shawcor Appoints FJCL Sole Distributor in Nigeria

World’s leading provider of advanced pipeline coating systems, Shawcor Pipeline Products International BV, has appointed Field Joint Coating Limited (FJCL) as its sole distributor in the Nigeria.

Shawcor is a world’s leading integrated energy services company working in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, industrial, electrical, electronic, automotive and communications.

The company helps keep construction projects and operations running smoothly and to specification through proprietary, technology-based products, services and solutions.

In response to demand for premium quality products and services in the Nigerian Pipeline technology markets, FJCL and CANUSA-CPS pipe coating solutions will be supplied from FJCL operational Base located at KM2, Eleme ONNE Road, Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

These coating solutions include CANUSA-CPS Visco-Elastic technologies, CANUSA-CPS Liquid Epoxy Coatings, CANUSA-CPS Mechanical Protection Systems and CANUSA-CPS Heat Shrink Sleeves.

With this appointment, Shawcor Pipeline Products International BV is demonstrating its commitment to the Nigerian Pipeline market made official by its partnership with FJCL.

For CANUSA-CPS this new partnership in Nigeria is not entered into lightly.

There is great optimism in the domestic Nigerian market and FJCL have demonstrated their commitment and professionalism to the markets and customers they serve. Both parties believe in mutual support and growth together.

Field Joint Coating Limited is a Nigerian company with proven competence and performance in offshore and Onshore pipeline coating application services and products. Their services extend to NNPC, IOCs and EPC Companies.

In appreciation to Shawcor for finalising the partnership deal, FJCL Manager for Business Development, Ngo Dennis Awulabah, stated her assurance to the oil and gas industry that FJCL is committed to providing world standard pipeline Field Joint Coating application solutions.

She stated that with FJCL’s appointment as authorised distributor of Shawcor pipeline products and services, including CANUSA-CPS Heat Shrink Sleeves and CANUSA-CPS Liquid Coatings in Nigeria, the company looks forward to boost its contribution to the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy.