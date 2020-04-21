Kyari’s Demise, a Big Loss to Fill, Says Ex-minister Gbagi

Former Minister of State for Education, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, has described the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari as a big loss to Nigeria and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Gbagi commiserated with the president, Abba Kyari’s family and members of the Federal Executive Council.

The former minister noted that Kyari leveraged on his vast experience in service to the country and humanity.

“The death of Kyari came as a shock not only to me, but everyone who knew this fine gentleman as one with firm character.

“I became acquainted with Kyari as the Managing Director of Geekos Security Nigerian Limited, while he was the Managing Director of UBA Plc.

“His passing at a time like this has dealt a severe blow to the nation and the administration of President Buhari.

“He was a key player within the administration who was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project.

“Kyari was indeed a man of solid principles who demonstrated same by his staunch loyalty to the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He has left behind a vacuum that would be difficult to fill. I pray that Allah will comfort his family and grant his Soul Aljannah Firdaus,” Gbagi said.