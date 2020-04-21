IPOB Condemns Alleged Killings in South-east

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday condemned the incessant harassment, humiliation and killing of innocent and unarmed citizens of Biafra in Nkpor Anambra state, Aba and Ohafia in Abia State as well as Warri, Delta State.

In a statement by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group frowned at the renewed killings in Biafraland by those he alleged were security personnel.

“We cannot allow such barbaric killings to continue unchallenged if the perpetrators don’t immediately stop this cruelty.”

“Nigeria military, police and other security apparatus had in recent days killed more than 20 innocent citizens in Biafraland since coronavirus lockdown started,” he alleged.

He mentioned some of the victims to include: Mazi Ebuka Nwonye, 25, who he said was murdered in cold blood at Nkpor Anambra State; Mazi Promised, 46, killed at Uratta Road, Aba ; Chinaemerem, also killed in Aba; and Mazi Ekene Obieze ,24, stabbed severely with dagger by Fulani soldiers.

Others he said include Mazi Ekene Obieze who he disclosed is still in critical conditions in the hospital and one Mazi Friday Arunsi, a middle-aged man from Ebem Ohafia, Abia State.”

He described the killings as ridiculous. “We wonder why Nigeria security personnel would prefer slaughtering lives of Biafrans extra judicially during this period people are facing hard time because of lockdown issued to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic disease that is ravaging the whole world.”

He warned: “Any soldier, police or security personnel who takes pleasure in elimination of life of any Biafran will henceforth be resisted.”