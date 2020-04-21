Covid-19: Sokoto to Trace, Quarantine Contacts with Index Case

By Onuminya Innocent

In order to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Sokoto State, the state government has said that it will trace and quarantine those who had had direct contact with the index case for the past two weeks.

Briefing journalists at the Press Centre in Sokoto on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, who is also the Chairman, Task Force on Covid19, said all necessary measures had been put in place by the state government to avoid the spread of the deadly disease.

“Immediately the patient was confirmed positive, we have evacuated him to Amanawa Infectious Centre for isolation and treatment, and we are making efforts to trace those that had direct contact with him for the past two weeks starting with his immediate families and subsequently other contacts,” he said.

The commissioner also disclosed that they are still investigating to establish the source of the infection.

Inname further added that as part of the measures, the government would put machinery in motion to go for active test search especially those with severe respiratory infections.

According to him, the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at Wamakko would be used as quarantine centre.

He appealed to the general public to observe precautionary measures especially social distancing which he said is the most effective one.