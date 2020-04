Sunday Ehigiator

Cable News Network (CNN) anchor, Richard Quest, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made this known on Tuesday through his Twitter handle @richardquest.

He also revealed that he only exhibited few symptoms of the deadly virus, which had claimed over 170,000 lives globally.

“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms, just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”