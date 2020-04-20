Kidnappers Allegedly Demand N15m for Aglican Priest’s Freedom

By Omon-Julius Onabu

The kidnappers of an Anglican Priest, Rev. Anthony Oyi, were alleged to have demanded N15 million from the relations of the clergyman for his release.

The kidnappers allegedly contacted the priest’s elder brother, Mr. Francis Oyi, on Saturday, but stopped the negotiation by switching off the phone when Francis offered to pay only N200,000 as ransom.

THISDAY learnt that the local authorities of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) had not shown any concern about the huge ransom that was allegedly demanded by the kidnappers of the reverend.

Rev. Oyi was abducted by gunmen when he went with family members to his farm near Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family is making effort to raise a larger sum of money in order to continue the negotiation should the kidnappers, who were suspected to be Fulani nomads, reach them on phone again.

However, the Delta State Police Command has said that the police had been combing the area with the help of local vigilante members for the kidnappers.

The Command’s Spokeswoman, Mrs. Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said that the police would do everything possible to rescue the priest and bring the criminals to book.

Onovwakpoyeya explained that operatives of the command from Onicha-Olona and Issele-Uku police divisions and local vigilante members were still combing the surrounding bushes up till Saturday night to rescue the priest.