FCCPC Gives Reasons for Sealing Lagos Aesthetic Surgical Firm

By Raheem Akingbolu

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has explained that Med Contour, a Body Contour Specialist, based on Ladi Alakija Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, was sealed-off in the interest of Nigerians.

A team from the federal government agency, led by its Director General, Babatunde Irukera, recently carried out the exercise pending the completion of investigation into the operations of the organisation.

While briefing journalists on the development, Irukera said the decision became necessary following series of complaints received by FCCPC from clients that Med Contour engages in conduct that is considered otherwise unprofessional, misleading and potentially injurious, including resulting in possible fatalities.

Last week, the commission had said in a statement issued in Abuja, that it was inundated with complaints and dissatisfaction with respect to certain elective/cosmetic surgical procedures carried out by the firm, adding that it was set to carry out an investigation into the failed services conducted by the firm. To this end, the commission requested from clients and other members of the public, with previous experiences with Med Contour whether or not their experiences were satisfactory to assist the investigation.

The statement further stated that all indications from the commission’s initial reviews indicate that there is a sufficient probable cause to inquire into the services of Med Contour and its operatives.

However, there was a mild-drama during the seal-off exercise at the premises of the company, as the management, who might have acted on a tip-off, put the place under lock and key. It was after several knocks on the gate, which lasted about 10 minutes, that a young man, who simply introduced himself as Issac came out from the premises to lead the team in. The young man, who admitted that he occupied the official quarter within, initially denied having keys to the main building but later surrendered and opened the surgical room and ward, following a phone conversation with someone perceived to be the owner of the company.

Before then, FCCPC’s officers from surveillance and enforcement department had put ‘sealed-off’ inscription on the entrance of the premises as well as pasting the commission’s notice of investigation and summons, dated April 14, on the walls. The notice of investigation indicated that the commission would investigate into possible or potential violation of consumer/ patient rights under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and Sundry Enactment/Guidelines

By the notice, Irukera said the commission has thus informed Med Contour and Doctor Anu Fella (A.K.A Dr. Anu) that it had immediately commenced an investigation pursuant to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA). On the legality of the action, the Director General, was quick in referring to Section 18(4), 32, and 33, which make provisions with respect to the powers and processes of the FCCPC in conducting investigations.