BEDC Donates Food Items to Franchise States

By Peter Uzoho

The BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC) has announced a donation of 6,000 bags of rice and 4,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to the state governments of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, for distribution to vulnerable groups and households in these coverage states.

The breakdown was 1,500 bags of rice each per state and 1,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to each of the state, respectively.

The donation according to the company, was a demonstration of its sensitivity to residents of its franchise states with a view to cushioning the effect of lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director, Commercial, representing the MD/CEO, Mr. Abu Ejoor, made the announcement at a media briefing held at the BEDC Head Office in Benin on Friday.

He said in addition, BEDC would ensuring that the various government established COVID-19 centers and related hospitals have good power supply of up to 24hours.

This Ejoor disclosed, has already commenced in Irrua Specialist Hospital in Uromi, Edo state, where, “we also intend to look at other supports we can give in ensuring that some of their vehicle/ ambulances are fully operational. Also for the centers under preparation in Oba Adejuyigbe Specialist Hospital, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State and Warri in Delta State, BEDC has already commenced working with the government to ensure adequate electricity.”

The Executive Director also added that BEDC would also be donating 50 units of motorized hand washing gears to hospitals, strategic markets and some of communities in its coverage areas.

Mr. Ejoor announced that BEDC had in this trying time, suspended the rotational load management schedule for electricity distribution in several locations to enable customers enjoy more supply during the lockdown.

On the recent proposal by the House of Representatives to promote free electricity for two months, Ejoor said though BEDC aligns with the proposal, but pointed out that it was not yet signed into law hence electricity supplied to customers presently is not free.

At the presentation of the food items to Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie who received the 1,500 bags of rice and 1,000 cartons of indomie noodles donated to Edo state government thanked BEDC for the gesture.

“COVID 19 is the worst challenge we are dealing with at the moment. So many families life style have changed because of the pandemic.

“They can no longer go out to work. The vulnerable families are more than the ones on salaries. So we need to help them with food items” he stated.

Making the donation of 1,500 bags of rice and 1,000 cartons of noodles also to Ondo state government, Chief State Head, Ondo/Ekiti, BEDC, Mrs. Kunbi Labiyi while handing over the food items on behalf of the company said, the relief items were part of the company’s philanthropic gesture in catering for the vulnerable groups in the state.