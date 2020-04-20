Ayogu Eze: Abba Kyari was an Unsung Hero

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, has console President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Eze described Kyari as a patriot, whose commitment to the Nigerian project was clear for all to see, including risking his life on the mission to make Nigeria great by improving power supply in the country, an undertaking that regrettably led to his death.

Lamenting the impact the vacuum his departure would have on the governance of the country, Eze prayed God to imbue the president with the presence of mind to endure the loss of his friend and staff, and the sagacity to appoint a forward-looking, God-fearing and clear-headed Nigerian to take over from where the late chief of staff left off..”

Praising his humility and stoicism even with so much power at his disposal, Eze urged “other public servants to embrace the philosophy of servant leadership, since what matters most in life is how one is perceived when the chips are down and one is no longer around to influence either the course of events or how one is perceived.”

Condoling the governor, the government and people of Borno State and the immediate family of the late chief of staff, the former senator asked God to give them the strength to cope with this great national tragedy, and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.