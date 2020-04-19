Kwara to Review 2020 Budget, Says Abdulrasaq

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has said that it will soon constitute a committee that will review the 2020 budget in view of the current economic realities occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state Governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, dropped the hint in Ilorin weekend during a virtual state executive council meeting to drive home its call for social distancing at a time of global COVID-19 pandemic.

All members of the state executive committee took part in the teleconference.

The teleconference also came ahead of the official launch of a new website which has been designed to be interactive, bring government closer to the people, and strengthen the state’s ranking in the national ease of doing business chat.

According to the governor, “We need to keep our eyes on the ball and not be distracted because very shortly, we are having a committee to review the 2020 budget in the face of our current economic realities.

“We have to cut down on recurrent expenditure. Whatever happens, projects that directly impact on the live of our people will be prioritised.”

Apparently referencing the step drop in the price of crude oil, the governor said: “The national economic outlook is bleak and has necessitated urgent budget reviews to align available resources with priority projects to serve the public.”

The governor however said at least 20 of the 26 ongoing urban renewal road projects and 70 per cent of the schools being rehabilitated would be ready by May 29.

“The administration’s various water and energy projects have made tremendous impacts on the people across the state.

“We will have a lot to deliver to our people (on our first anniversary). But this is the time to keep our eyes on the ball and not be distracted by some noise on the social media. We know where such noise is coming from. We have been elected to serve the people. It is not time for politics.

“Despite the mischief from some quarters, the people of Kwara State appreciate the fact that we truly care for them. This is the spirit we must keep in our continuous engagement with the people. Let us also support our people at our own individual level,” the governor said.

Speaking on the Covid-19 activities in the state, Abdulrasaq said soft loans would soon be extended to transport workers like motorcyclists, tricyclists and cab drivers who have been seriously affected by the shutdown to flatten the curve of transmission of COVID-19.

He said such loans, to be repaid in trickles after the COVID crisis is over, would come under the state’s social investment programme to help the drivers cope with the shutdowns.

He commended the state Technical Committee on COVID-19 for the “good work they have been doing for our people”, urging all cabinet members to also join community advocacy to deepen public enlightenment without compromising public safety.

AbdulRazaq said Kwara may soon receive donations from Abuja which would strengthen the palliatives for the masses — and beyond the categories currently receiving palliatives.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee Kayode Alabi said Kwara has emerged as one of the most prepared states in Nigeria for the pandemic, citing the state of its facilities, the readiness and commitment of its manpower, and the steady distribution of palliatives to the poor to lessen the impact of the development.

Alabi, who was giving a report on his committee’s work, said the recent refurbishment of the oxygen plant which can serve other states and the multimillion naira machines recently purchased for the isolation centre underline the commitment of the administration to serve the people.