(Updated) Abba Kyari’s Corpse Arrives Abuja, Funeral Prayer Underway

The remains of the Chief of State to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 9am on Saturday.

Funeral prayer for the deceased senior presidential aide is underway at the Defence House Maitama, Abuja.

His remains will be interred shortly after the prayer according to Islamic injunctions.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, had earlier in a statement confirmed the arrival of Kyari’s corpse in Abuja.

He also disclosed that in strict observation of the protocol put in place for burial of coronavirus victims by health authorities, the funeral prayer will be private. The presidential spokesman also said there would be no condolence visits.

The statement read:

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. “In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

“May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Friday in a private hospital in Lagos.

