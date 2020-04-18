Senate PDP Caucus Mourns Kyari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senators in the National Assembly have expressed shock at the news of the passing on of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday on behalf of the PDP Senators, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the PDP caucus consoled with the President, the presidency, the federal government and the family of the deceased.

According to him, the death of Mallam Kyari whose pragmatism was shown when he announced to a bewildered nation, that he tested positive to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, has robbed Nigeria of his rich experience in governance.

The caucus, he added, is saddened with the fact that late Chief of staff will die at a time the President and the government needed his services and wise counsel the more, particularly now that the country is grappling with the negatives of the global pandemic.

“We in the Senate Minority caucus condole with President Buhari, the Federal Government and the family of Mallam Kyari and pray that the Lord receive his soul and Grant him eternal rest”, Abaribe said.