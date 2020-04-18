Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari Condole with Abba Kyari’s Family

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo as well as the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Saturday condoled with the family of the late Kyari praying God to comfort the family.

In separate tweets on their Twitter handles, @profosinbajo and @aishaMBuhari respectively, both Osinbajo and Aisha prayed God to comfort members of the deceased’s family and give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of the late Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President. May the Lord comfort and be with you all in Jesus name. Amen,” Osinbajo tweeted.

In the same vein, Mrs. Buhari, who said mankind came from God and would return to Him in the end, condoled with the deceased’s family, praying God to forgive his sins.

“From God Almighty we came and to him we shall return. I condole with Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari and the entire family of Late Malam Abba Kyari over the death of their husband and father.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the loss, Ameen. While wishing all those infected a speedy recovery and I pray for an end to Covid-19 Pandemic,” she said.