Kano Confirms Top Officials Tested Positive

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano State Government has confirmed that the Co-chairman and some members of Kano State Taskforce on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive of the Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa in a statement by Hadiza Namadi, the ministry information officer and made available to THISDAY yesterday, also maintained that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state as at 11:15a.m. yesterday remained 21 with a single death.

The statement reads: “with deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, hereby announces that the Co-chairman and some members of Kano State Taskforce on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive of the Coronavirus disease.

“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.”

The three officials who are part of the team fighting the spread of the virus in the state were said to be in isolation at the special isolation centre at Muhammad Buhari Specialists Hospital Giginyu quarters in the ancient city.

However, the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna’s result returned negative.

According to a press statement by Hassan Musa, the Press secretary to the deputy governor and made available to THISDAY on Friday, said that “Following the result turning out NEGATIVE, Dr. Gawuna who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 gives praise to Almighty Allah because through him all things are possible,” saying this is a proof of that.

“We will continue to pray Allah’s protection against COVID-19 everywhere in the world and for the quick recovery of all those infected he said “.

Gawuna also commended Kano State people for complying with the Lock down order while emphasising that the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was taking all measures to halt the spread of the disease in the State.

He urged the public to maintain social distancing, washing and sanitising of hands regularly and to comply with all other advice given by medical experts.

Therefore, the Deputy Governor added that it was important for all to cooperate with all agencies working to curb the spread of the dreaded disease and to eradicate it. Thus, there should be no circulation of rumours, false and misleading information, only official statements from appropriate agencies should be relied upon.

For the first time in the history of Kano, Muslim faithful were barred from observing Friday prayers, following a decision between the Islamic Scholars and the State Government, as part of actions to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had ordered a total lockdown of the State, as a result of a former diplomat tested positive, which brought about the fear that enveloped the state.

However, all streets in the metropolis have been deserted by both commuters and pedestrians.

Security checkpoints have been erected along all the streets and are manned by all the uniformed paramilitary personnel including police, NSCDC, FRSC, State Fire Service, Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Vigilante and HIZBAH.

Heavy security is seen around major mosques to impose compliance as Friday prayers have been suspended in the state.