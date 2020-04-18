Ibori Mourns Abba Kyari, Says Late CoS Loyal to Buhari

Former Governor of Delta State, Mr. James Ibori, has described the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, as “incorruptible and lived his life in the mould of the typical Mallam.”

In a condolence letter to Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari, wife of the late Chief of Staff, Ibori said he received the news of the death of Mallam Kyari with great shock.

“Though I knew about his battle with Covid-19 which he contracted while in active service, I had expected him to pull through because he was remarkably strong-willed, and the entire nation was praying for him. But on Friday 17th April, he went the way of all mortals”, Ibori said.

The former governor said those who knew Kyari from his days in Lagos could testify to his humane nature.

Noting that those who saw him from a distance may not know it, Ibori said Kyari never believed in the acquisition of material things of this world.

According to him, “He was very unassuming, loyal and dependable to a fault and he remained God-fearing till the end.

“This aspect of him has been on public display; no Chief of Staff anywhere has shown as much loyalty and commitment as he showed to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He said history would be kind to him for giving his best in directing the affairs of the nation for almost five years.

“Please find succour in the fact that Alhaji Abba Kyari lived a life of service to others and rose to an enviable position in the country.

“On behalf of the children, accept my condolences. As a devout Moslem, I know you will take solace in the fact that from Allah we all came and to Him we shall all return. Death is a price we all owe; Alhaji Abba Kyari has just paid his own. May Allah grant him eternal rest,” Ibori said.