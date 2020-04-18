Ex-Transcorp Boss Tasks FG on Food, Power, Security to Aid Stay-at-home

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Former President of Transcorp PLC, Mr. Valentine Ozoigbo, has tasked the federal government on the provision of food, power and adequate security to enable Nigerians stay at home during this period.

Ozoigbo said food, power and security were among the basic essentials that will help Nigerians to stay at home as part of the ways to beat the Coronavirus.

In a press release made available to THISDAY and signed by Izuchukwu Oraelosi, the General Manager of Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, Mr. Ozigbo, a guber aspirant for the 2021 election in Anambra State, urged governments and wealthy individuals to prioritise the provision of food and water, security, and power.

He said, “These are vital in this lockdown period. My foundation, Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, in trying to ensure food for the people has made interventions worth more than N20 million in providing thousands of bags of rice, thousands of hand sanitisers, face masks, and education materials in over 60 communities in Anambra.

“Through these programmes and our participation in other COVID-19 intervention projects, we are touching lives of over 100,000 people in my home state of Anambra.”

He, therefore, called on well-meaning individuals in Anambra and across Nigeria to be more generous and help those who need help at this difficult time, noting that government could not do so alone.