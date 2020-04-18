Bamanga Tukur Mourns Abba Kyari

Elder Statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, has said he received the news of the death of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, with great shock.

In a statement issued on Saturday, AlhajI Tukur described Kyari as a fine gentleman who served his

country meritoriously and ensured the smooth running of government in his five years as Chief of Staff.

Tukur said “given the huge scale of his assignment and the stability he brought to governance, Nigeria has lost a gem that will be missed for a long time to come.”

He prayed Allah to forgive his sins and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the great loss.