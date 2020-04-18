APC Mourns Abba Kyari

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Kyari who died on Friday had tested positive for coronavirus and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Lagos.

The ruling party in a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the president had indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.

According to APC, even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

The party condoled with Kyari’s immediate family, the President, leaders and members of the APC and the people and government of Borno state over the painful loss.

The party said that as Mallam Abba Kyari is buried according to Islamic rites, may Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus.