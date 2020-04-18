Abba Kyari: Nigeria Has Lost a Patriot, Says Malami

By Alex Enumah

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Saturday joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of Mr Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami in a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, stated that the death of the late Chief of Staff had plunged the nation into immutable agony, adding that Kyari was not only a patriotic citizen but gave himself wholly to the service of his fatherland.

While praying God for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the AGF also prayed that the Almighty grant President Buhari, families of the late Chief of Staff and indeed the entire nation the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The news of the death of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari flung us in deep pain and immutable agony.

“Malam Abba Kyari was a paragon of virtue, patriotic citizen who rendered selfless service to Nigeria. As a dedicated individual with an unflinching commitment, his passion to nation-building was unwavering. He was, indeed, loyalty personified.

“I express heartfelt condolences to the Presidency, the family of Late Malam Abba Kyari and the entire nation on this irreparable lost. The death is indeed a crumble of a giant pillar.

“May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Amin”, the statement read.