Abba Kyari: In Service of the Nation (Photos) April 18, 2020 2:33 pm

Late Mallam Abba Kyari was Chief of Staff to the President until his death on Friday April 17, 2020 following complications from coronavirus. Here are some images of his days in the corridors of power.