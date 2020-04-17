SGF Applauds NIMASA’s Contribution to Covid-19 Fight

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has applauded the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for its contribution towards the fight to halt the spread of the pandemic.

Mustapha stated this in Abuja while receiving, on behalf of the federal government, volunteer personnel, ambulance, buses, and some medical equipment, including ventilators donated by NIMASA to the PTF on COVID-19. He said the federal government requires the cooperation of all and sundry, corporate bodies and individuals, in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is ravaging the world.

He described the fight against COVID-19 as a collective responsibility.

The materials donated included ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, rapid test kits, and hand sanitisers, as well as a cash donation of N30 million.

Mustapha advised other organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the Agency and support the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic, so that Nigerians could live their normal lives again.

According to the SGF, “I wish to restate that this is a war on Nigeria and the Federal Government, in conjunction with other stakeholders, will continue to do all it takes to win this war as we are more prepared than ever before to ensure we protect the lives of our citizens.

“Let me encourage Nigerians to endure this lockdown order as it is not intended to trample on their fundamental human rights, rather it is to assist Government trace infected persons and curb the spread. In no distant time, we will all go back to our normal lives.”

Speaking at the presentation of the materials, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh said the agency was deploying its existing facilities, such as fast intervention vessels, ambulances, and buses, among others, to support the efforts by the Federal and State Governments to solve a national medical emergency that required all hands on deck.

Jamoh praised the federal government’s proactive steps to contain the pandemic. He declared that COVID-19 was a challenge Nigeria must overcome, saying he is satisfied to see that the Agency’s existing facilities are coming in handy in the attempt to contain the outbreak.

The Director-General, who was represented by Coordinator, Abuja Zonal Office of the agency, Mr. Zailani Musa Attah, added: “We at NIMASA have decided to deploy our extant capacities and facilities in the fight against this pandemic. We did not invest new funds in purchasing these ambulances and buses.

“We simply deployed them to fight this common enemy. COVID-19 is a common enemy and all hands must be on deck to win the war against it at this critical time in the country’s history. We have had to readjust our priorities to contribute our quota to the urgent need to get Nigeria out of this national emergency.”