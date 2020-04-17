NSCDC Foils Escape Attempt By COVID-19 Patient in Kaduna

An attempt by a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease Control Centre, Down Quarters, Kaduna South to escape from the isolation centre thursday was foiled by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Media Assistant to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, who confirmed the development, said the patient engaged officers of the NCDC on duty in a scuffle.

According to the statement, the patient had grabbed the entrance key to the isolation centre before the patient was overpowered by the NSCDC operatives.“It has emerged that a COVID-19 positive patient attempted to escape from isolation center in Kaduna without authorisation.

“The suspected COVlD-l9 patient tried to leave the Centre for morning prayers without the permission of doctors.

“A confrontation ensued between our personnel and the patient who forcefully picked the keys of the gate of the Center and tried to open the gate to escape.

“The patient was arrested by Corps Assistant Joshua Philip who was among the officers on duty at the isolation center.

“The COVID-19 index is said to have engaged the Civil Defence Officer Joshua Philip in serious fracas after he stopped him from leaving his quarantine ward at the isolation center.

This exposed the officer to the patient of the COVID-19.

“The keys were disinfected, despite that, the doctor gave the personnel some drugs; he was instructed to self-isolate for two weeks and to call the Centre if he develops any symptoms.

“The Corps had since strengthened its security measures in the internal isolation centre.”