Nigeria Records 51 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 493

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 493 the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

This represents the highest number of cases in a single day since the outbreak started February 27 in Nigeria.

Announcing this Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 32 new cases, Kano six, Kwara five, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oyo and Katsina two each, while Ogun and Ekiti recorded one each.

It said: “As at 10:10 pm on April 17, there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 159 persons have been discharged while 17 persons have unfortunately lost their lives.

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 283 cases, FCT 69, Kano 27, Osun 20, Edo and Oyo 15 each, Ogun 10, Kwara and Katsina nine each, Bauchi, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom six each, Delta four, Ondo and Ekiti three each, Enugu, Rivers and Niger have two each, while Benue and Anambra have one each.