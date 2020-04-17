Lagos Records Three Deaths

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, thursday, announced the death of three coronavirus patients.

Abayomi via his verified Twitter account said, the deceased are three males, who are 51, 52 and 62 years old.

He said, “Unfortunately, Lagos recorded three additional deaths from #COVID-19 related complications. The deceased are males aged 51, 52 and 62.

“One of the dead; a medical doctor had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

“Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person. Total #COVID-19 related deaths are now 10. I hereby urge Lagosians to remain vigilant and report any concern about #COVID-19 infection in our communities.”

This brings the total number of fatalities in Lagos to 10.