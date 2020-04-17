COVID-19: Nasarawa Receives N76m Donations from Individuals, Organisations

* Extends curfew by 10 days

Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Government has said it received about N76 million donations from individuals and corporate organisations to support the state in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Task Force on COVID -19 and Deputy Governor of the state, Emmanuel Akabe, disclosed this at a press briefing Thursday in Lafia.

The deputy governor however noted that the state has not spent a dime from the N76 million received so far.

This comes as the state Governor Abdullahi Sule has extended the curfew imposed on the state by another 10 days.

Governor Sule, while speaking with journalists on Thursday, maintained that the cessation of human and vehicular movement and total lockdown of Karu Local Government Area of the state shall continue with the exception of Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 10:00am to 2:00pm to enable residents purchase essential commodities in their neighbourhoods.

According to Sule, “The restrictions of movement in all urban areas of the state between the hours of 8:00pm and 6:00am daily shall continue, as well as social gatherings including weddings and naming ceremonies shall remain suspended and worship centres such as mosques and churches are also to remain closed.

“Entry into Nasarawa State remains restricted to between 6:00am to 6:00pm and all persons coming into or passing through the state shall be screened at various checkpoints/mobile clinics.”

He said that civil servants in the state from Grade Levels 01 to 12 are to continue to work from their homes except those involved in rendering essential services.

“Any child seen on the street begging should be arrested by the security agents and handed over to the welfare departments of the state government and the respective local government areas,” the governor stated.

He also said that all events centres, cinemas and viewing centres, sports arena, clubs and beer parlours would also remain closed, even as he urged the residents of the state to adhere strictly to the social distancing directive of the federal government for their safety and others.

Sule therefore assured residents of the state of more palliatives as the state would be among the first that will receive food items from the private sector for distribution.