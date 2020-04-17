COVID-19: Masari Orders Lockdown of LG, Markets, Suspends Ramadan Tafsir

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the immediate lockdown of Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area with effect from 7:00am of Friday, April 17, 2020 to tame the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the decision to shut down the local government was as a result of the outbreak of the virus in the area as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Consequently, the governor has shut down Maiadua, Mashi, Charanchi, Jibia, Dutsin-ma, Batsari, Kafur, Sheme, Dandume, Zango, Danja Bakori, Kaita, Kagadama and Dankama weekly markets with effect from Friday.

Masari, according to a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, gave the directive during the regular review meeting on COVID-19 which was held Thursday at the Council Chamber, Government House, Katsina.

He said: “A report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one COVID-19 case in Dutsin-ma town which made it necessary to lockdown the local government area to tame its spread to other parts of the area and the state as a whole.”

Masari affirmed that other decisions taken during the meeting, which was attended by members of state COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, Technical Committee on COVID-19, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders included the suspension of the weekly Friday congregational prayers at all Jumaat mosques in the state with effect from next week.

Others were the suspension of the annual Ramadan public Tafsir and Taraweeh prayers at mosques, other centres and public places throughout the state and the suspension of activities at cinema, event and viewing centres.

He directed security agents to ensure strict compliance with the restriction of movement of persons coming in through all interstates borders.

The governor admonished residents of the state to remain law abiding, adhere to the health guidelines and continue to pray for God’s intervention to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.